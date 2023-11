As part of our "World of Flavors" series, today we propose a particularly tasty dessert: Cypriot Traditional Tahinopita





The ingredients you will need:



300g flour for bread



300g plain flour



100g sugar



1/2 teaspoon salt



1 teaspoon cinnamon powder



1/4 tsp. mastic



1/4 teaspoon mahlepi



11g dry yeast



350ml water





For the filling



360g tahini



150g sugar