Donald Trump returns to the White House

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after returning to the White House, after leaving from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after returning to the White House, after leaving from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

US president, Donald Trump has left the military hospital Walter Reed and returned to the White House.

After spending the last few days in Walter Reed Medical Center, Donald Trump has returned to the White House. After his arrival he went to the balcony, removed his mask and posed for photographs. He is still infectious.
YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE

The Coin: Zoe Karageorgiou

Mr Trump left the hospital with permission from his doctor, Sean Conley, after he received a medical cocktail containing . In a video posted on twitter, the US president said he feels better than he has felt ''in 20 years''.

So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 people in the US.

Meanwhile, White House's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany was diagnosed with coronavirus. 

You can read more in English
here
.
YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE

Greek Australians commemorate the 75th anniversary of a tragic refugee ship sinking

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows holds the door for Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump and other doctors.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows holds the door for Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump and other doctors. Source: AP
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government