Donald Trump returns to the White House

After spending the last few days in Walter Reed Medical Center, Donald Trump has returned to the White House. After his arrival he went to the balcony, removed his mask and posed for photographs. He is still infectious.



YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE The Coin: Zoe Karageorgiou

Mr Trump left the hospital with permission from his doctor, Sean Conley, after he received a medical cocktail containing . In a video posted on twitter, the US president said he feels better than he has felt ''in 20 years''.





So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 people in the US.





Meanwhile, White House's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany was diagnosed with coronavirus.





You can read more in English here .

YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE Greek Australians commemorate the 75th anniversary of a tragic refugee ship sinking