Dr A. Vincent: «How traditional is the “Mediterranean Cuisine”? Food and drink in the Greek lands before the 20th century»

Food. Greece, Dolmades, olives and raki

Greek food. Raki, distilled grape must, dolmades, vine leaves stiffed with herb rice, black olives, fresh lemon on grapevine leaf, vase of geraniums, on a traditional round table. Source: Moment RF / Patricia Fenn Gallery/Getty Images

The Hellenic Society of University of Technology Sydney (UTS Hellenic) is organising a talk in English by Dr Alfred Vincent on the topic: «How traditional is the “Mediterranean Cuisine”? Food and drink in the Greek lands before the 20th century».

Alfred Vincent taught Modern Greek studies for 25 years at the University of Sydney. In retirement he continues to research on the society and culture of the Greek world. His publications include an annotated edition of the memoirs of Tzouanes (Ioannis) Papadopoulos (1618-c.1700), which contain a wealth of information on food and drink.

ALFRED VINCENT MARTIOS 2012.jpg
Dr. Alfred Vincent Source: SBS / SBS Greek
The event will take place on Thursday 18th August 2022 at 7 p.m., at the premises of UTS, 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW in Building 03, Level 05, Room 010, entrance from Harris Street.

Entry is free. All are welcome. At the end of the proceedings, UTS Hellenic will offer light refreshments.
Restaurant Along Water in Little Venice
Credit: Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images
LISTEN TO
We Speak Greek in March: "Mythology" with Dr Alfred Vincent image

We Speak Greek in March: "Mythology" with Dr Alfred Vincent

SBS Greek

31/03/201617:12
 
LISTEN TO
Dr. Alfred Vincent - Food and Drink in Early Modern Greece image

Dr. Alfred Vincent - Food and Drink in Early Modern Greece

SBS Greek

27/02/201808:24


