Dr A. Vincent: «How traditional is the “Mediterranean Cuisine”? Food and drink in the Greek lands before the 20th century»

Alfred Vincent taught Modern Greek studies for 25 years at the University of Sydney. In retirement he continues to research on the society and culture of the Greek world. His publications include an annotated edition of the memoirs of Tzouanes (Ioannis) Papadopoulos (1618-c.1700), which contain a wealth of information on food and drink.





Dr. Alfred Vincent Source: SBS / SBS Greek The event will take place on Thursday 18 th August 2022 at 7 p.m., at the premises of UTS, 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW in Building 03, Level 05, Room 010, entrance from Harris Street.





Entry is free. All are welcome. At the end of the proceedings, UTS Hellenic will offer light refreshments.



Credit: Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

LISTEN TO We Speak Greek in March: "Mythology" with Dr Alfred Vincent SBS Greek 31/03/2016 17:12 Play





LISTEN TO Dr. Alfred Vincent - Food and Drink in Early Modern Greece SBS Greek 27/02/2018 08:24 Play





