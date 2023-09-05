Early retirement for Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce

Alan Joyce standing up wearing a suit during a Senate hearing

Ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος της Qantas Alan Joyce θα αποσυρθεί από το αξίωμά του από αύριο Source: AAP / Joel Carratt

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce will bring forward his retirement by two months. Mr Joyce announced today that he will leave the position he has held since 2008 "to help the company accelerate its renewal".

Today can be described as a historic day for the Australian carrier, as after 22 years with the airline, including 15 as its chief executive, 5th of September will be Alan Joyce's last day with the airline.

The airline has been plagued for months by a wave of bad publicity, including the alleged sale of tickets on "ghost flights".

"In recent weeks, the focus on Qantas and the events of the past make it clear to me that the airline must move forward with its renewal as a priority," Mr Joyce said in a statement.
