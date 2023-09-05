Early retirement for Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce

Today can be described as a historic day for the Australian carrier, as after 22 years with the airline, including 15 as its chief executive, 5th of September will be Alan Joyce's last day with the airline.
The airline has been plagued for months by a wave of bad publicity, including the alleged sale of tickets on "ghost flights".
"In recent weeks, the focus on Qantas and the events of the past make it clear to me that the airline must move forward with its renewal as a priority," Mr Joyce said in a statement.