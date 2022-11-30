SBS Greek

Earthquake of 5 Richter in southern Evia is strongly felt

Published 30 November 2022 at 6:20pm
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Available in other languages

Earthquake 5 on the Richter scale occurred last night (local time) in Euboea spreading panic among residents. The area experienced seismic activity for almost the whole day.

Earthquake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale occurred last night, around 10pm, local time, in the Zarakes area of southern Euboea.

Encelados had struck the same area at dawn on Tuesday with a 4,7 Richter earthquake. Dozens of aftershocks followed. The morning earthquake, however, had as its epicenter a marine area.

What Experts Say

Gerasimos Chouliaras, Research Director of the Geodynamic Institute of Athens commenting on the earthquake of 5 Richter said that “Since the morning there have been about 60 earthquakes. The earthquake that happened tonight was the biggest. We watch the earthquakes we want to see where it comes out”.
Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said that Tuesday night's earthquake was strongly felt and that “The Euro-Mediterranean Institute gives it a magnitude 5.2 while the preliminary solution of the Geodynamic Institute gives it 4,9 Richter”. Director

Lekkas, president of the Organization for Earthquake Planning and Protection, speaking to ERT said:
“The seismic sequence evolves very well based on the data so far. There have been more than 50 aftershocks. We also had pretends. In all likelihood the earthquake of 4.7 Richter was the main earthquake. We wait for the next few hours to see the evolution of the phenomenon so that we can be prepared that it is the main earthquake. If the seismic sequence continues we will be sure by tomorrow that it is the main earthquake.
Schools of all levels will remain closed today Wednesday for precautionary reasons.

As the mayor of Karystos Lefteris Raviolos said speaking to ANA-MPA “So far no damage has been recorded, on the contrary, the concern among residents is great”.


