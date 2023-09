Eight in ten Australians want coal-fired power stations phased out and fear climate change will result in more bushfires, according to a new survey.





The 2020 Climate of the Nation snapshot , an annual survey of 2,000 voters by progressive think tank the Australia Institute, found 83 per cent of Australians want to see coal-fired power stations gone and 82 per cent were concerned more bushfires will occur as a result of climate change, up from 76 per cent in 2019.