More the ninety migrants found on a small island in Evros

An alarm has been sounded in Evros, after a group of about 90 migrants, including several women and children, were found on an island in the Marasya area.





At noon on Saturday, five migrants from Iraq were spotted in Soufli, having entered the country from Turkey and after crossing Evros by boat.





A few days earlier, 105 migrants entered Greek territory at the height of Nea Vyssa by crossing the river.





According to Greek officials, the Greek police and army are monitoring developments and are on full operational readiness and vigilance.



