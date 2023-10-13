The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris







Elizabeth Exintaris' contribution to the Greek-australian community through her accomplishments in the musical field was recognized this year with the Order of Australia Medal.





It's not the first time that E. Exintaris is recognised for her work, having previously distinguished herself both in Australia and Greece.





The compositions and musical events she herself organized or participated in, were characterised by high quality, professionalism and E. Exintaris great love for music and people.





And it was these elements that earned her the community's appreciation and the Medal of the Order of Australia.





E. Exintaris has been teaching and conducting the Florenian Choir for more than ten years. The Choir is open to everyone and membership is free.



