The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris

Elizabeth Exintaris.jpg

Elizabeth Exintaris (second from left) with musicians at the annual concert of the Florinian Choir Credit: Facebook

The distinguished Greek-Australian musician, composer and educator Elizabeth Exintaris continues her long and extensive contribution to the community in an interview about her career in the field of music and her aspirations for the future.



Elizabeth Exintaris' contribution to the Greek-australian community through her accomplishments in the musical field was recognized this year with the Order of Australia Medal.

It's not the first time that E. Exintaris is recognised for her work, having previously distinguished herself both in Australia and Greece.

The compositions and musical events she herself organized or participated in, were characterised by high quality, professionalism and E. Exintaris great love for music and people.

And it was these elements that earned her the community's appreciation and the Medal of the Order of Australia.

E. Exintaris has been teaching and conducting the Florenian Choir for more than ten years. The Choir is open to everyone and membership is free.

Found out more in the interview she gave to the Greek Program.
