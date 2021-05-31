Emotional Eating: What is it and how can we prevent it?Play10:16Emotional Eating: What is it and how can we prevent it? Source: Unsplash: Jeshoots ComGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.82MB) Emotional Eating: What is it and how can we prevent it?Nutrition segment. Source: SBS GreekΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗPepper: What do we know about its nutrition value?ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗWhich foods help absorb iron?ShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency