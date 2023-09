Stavroula Thomopoulou spoke to SBS Greek about the duet and project that share the name "Erinaki". The duo has written original songs in Greek and the music draws inspiration from the sounds of Greek music, mostly folk and rebetika, but with a more contemporary twist:

LISTEN TO Ερηνάκι: το νέο μουσικό σχήμα της Μελβούρνης SBS Greek 04/03/2022 08:07 Play

