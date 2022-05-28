EU also concerned on China's increasing interference in Indo-Pacific

Ανησυχητικά εξελίσεται η καστάσταση στην περιοχή του Ειρηνικού Ωκεανού.

Ανησυχητικά εξελίσεται η καστάσταση στην περιοχή του Ειρηνικού Ωκεανού. Source: Wikipedia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

EU also concerned on China's increasing interference in Indo-Pacific

LISTEN TO
EU also concerned on China's increasing interference in Indo-Pacific image

Τι επιδιώκει η Κίνα στον Ινδο-Ειρηνικό;

SBS Greek

28/05/202205:20
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Families to get financial assistance by Australian State Governments due to power increases

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government