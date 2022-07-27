Events in Sydney for the 48th anniversary of the Turkish invasion to Cyprus

The events were organised buy the Justice for Cyprus Co-Ordinating Committee (SEKA NSW). In attendance were the deputy minister for Shipping in Cyprus, Vasilis Demetriades, the High Commissioner in Canberra, Martha Mavrommati, the leadership of Greek and Greek Cypriot organisations and many others.





As part of the events, there was a memorial service of the fallen and for the missing persons at the Cathedral of the Annunciation of Our Lady at Redfern, a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph at martin Place and an anti-occupation gathering at the Cyprus Community of NSW along with speeches and cultural program.



