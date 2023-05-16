New Zealand hostel fire leaves at least six dead





Dozens of people were inside the hostel Loafers Lodge when the fire broke out around 12:30 after midnight.





Eleven people are missing — while other information brings the number of missing persons to thirty.



READ MORE Νίκη του Φρέντι Μπελέρη στις Δημοτικές Εκλογές στη Χειμάρρα της Αλβανίας - Εκλέγονται δύο ακόμη ομογενείς

Prime Minister Anthoni Albanizi, commenting on the incident, spoke of a human tragedy of the highest degree.







In the four-story building of the hostel there was a fire alarm but no sprinklers.









New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, the old buildings are not required to install automatic roof fire extinguishers at a later date.



