New Zealand hostel fire leaves at least six dead

A woman and two men look at a building that's caught across the street.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said "a number of people" were unaccounted for but is yet to confirm any deaths. Source: AAP / Ben Mckay

A hostel fire in New Zealand's capital has left at least six dead and eleven missing.


Dozens of people were inside the hostel Loafers Lodge when the fire broke out around 12:30 after midnight.

Eleven people are missing — while other information brings the number of missing persons to thirty.
Prime Minister Anthoni Albanizi, commenting on the incident, spoke of a human tragedy of the highest degree.


In the four-story building of the hostel there was a fire alarm but no sprinklers.



New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, the old buildings are not required to install automatic roof fire extinguishers at a later date.

More details listen to the audio accompanying the article.
