Fear of a general conflict in the Middle East - Message of restraint from Joe Biden

Airstrikes hit areas around two main hospitals in the city, Palestinian officials said.
Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,670 people have been killed so far by Israel's retaliation, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 have been wounded.
Another 1,000 people are missing and believed to be under the rubble.
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said more than 6,000 rockets have been fired at Israel and Israeli civilians since the war began, accusing the media of underestimating this aspect.