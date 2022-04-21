First Australian leaders election debate reactions
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the first debate. Source: NEWS CORP AUSTRALIA POOL
The Australian Prime Minister appears apologetic, after yesterday's first debate of the 2 political leaders, where the Leader of the Opposition was found to win the impressions. Among the points of contention were the protection of the border and the security pact signed by the Solomon Islands with China, but where the Australian Prime Minister lost the most "points" was the issue of children with disabilities.
