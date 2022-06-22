First Space Prize for students of the 3rd Lyceum of Rhodes

Students from the 3rd Lyceum of Rhodes won the first prize in space science by successfully launching an experimental satellite.





The mini-satellite built by Fotis Meletis, Evangelia Hadjidaki, Paraskevi Fraraki, Ioannis Stamatiadis, Iliana Papatheodoraki , Ekaterini Skandalidi and Natalia Stamataki, aims to prevent and monitor fires at local level.





Through temperature sensors, and with data from the Rhodes fire in 2021, the data recorded include carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, humidity and particulate matter 2.5 in the atmosphere. Ο πρόεδρος του Τεχνικού Επιμελητηρίου Ελλάδας, τμήμα περιφέρειας Δωδεκανήσου κ. Αντώνης Γιαννικουρής, ανάμεσα στις μαθήτριες και τους μαθητές που διακρίθηκαν Source: Supplied



Ο μίνι δορυφόρος που κατασκεύασαν οι μαθητές του 3ου Γενικού Λυκείου Ρόδου Source: Supplied These measurements indicate whether there is a risk of fire outbreak and spreading after elevated levels of particulate matter and carbon monoxide were observed in the atmosphere a few days before last year's devastating fire on the island, due to a large fire raging on the west coast of Turkey.





Speaking to SBS Greek, Andreas Marinos, director of the 3rd Lyceum in Rhodes, explains how this mini-satellite works.



