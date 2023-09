A dish that is particularly popular in winter, but not only, is fish soup.





It is a healthy and vitamin-rich choice.



Fish soup with avgolemono

Ingredients you will need:





4 fish for boiling about 2 kg



3 potatoes



4 onions



4 carrots



4 sprigs of celery



1 cup of glazed rice



1/3 cup of olive oil



3 litres of water



Salt



Pepper





For the avgolemono



3 eggs