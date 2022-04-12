Flash news in Greek 12.04.22

Flash news in Greek 12.04.22Play02:21News Flash in Greek Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.75MB) Listen to the main news of the day in 2 minutes. Tune in at 4pm for more news and current affairs in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government