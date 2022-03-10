Flood-hit communities desperate for immediate support

Flood-hit communities desperate for immediate supportPlay04:04Scenes in South Lismore, NSW, Wednesday , March 9, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Jason O'BrienGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.46MB) The prime minister has flagged additional support for more local councils in northern NSW devastated by recent floods, but locals facing the devastation wonder why the decision has been delayed.LISTEN TOΙδιοκτήτες εξοχικών παραχωρούν τα σπίτια τους σε πλημμυροπαθείςSBS Greek10/03/202204:04PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗGreeks of Brisbane share their floods storiesΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΜαιευτήριο βομβαρδίστηκε στην ΜαριούποληΕνίσχυση Αυστραλιανών Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων με 18.500 ένστολουςShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government