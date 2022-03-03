Food and medicine delivered to flooded Brisbane suburbs

Australia tiene un millón de viviendas construidas en zonas de riesgo de inundación, según un nuevo estudio

Residents in Brisbane's suburbs which were flooded in the recent 'rain bomb' are getting food and medicines delivered as the roads remains inaccessible and the communications problems persist.

Listen the latest news from Brisbane and the state of Queensland in Leonida Naoumis' report from the capital of the Sunshine State. He speaks to Themis Kallos. 

