Former Director of Greece's National Theater, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two rapes, was released on bail

The former artistic director of Greece's National Theater Dimitris Lignadis.

The former artistic director of Greece's National Theater Dimitris Lignadis. Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Former Director of Greece's National Theater, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two rapes, was released on bail

LISTEN TO
greek_ad98bd7a-cedb-4cc0-a5a1-1415c960230b.mp3 image

Ελεύθερος με όρους ο Δημήτρης Λιγνάδης: Πώς πάρθηκε η απόφαση;

SBS Greek

15/07/202206:13
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

'Do Not Forget Cyprus': The Australian Cypriot communities and the 48-year-anniversary of the Turkish Invasion

"Κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης για το κλίμα" στον Ειρηνικό

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government