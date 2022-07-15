Former Director of Greece's National Theater, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two rapes, was released on bail

Former Director of Greece's National Theater, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two rapes, was released on bailPlay06:13The former artistic director of Greece's National Theater Dimitris Lignadis. Source: AP Photo/Thanassis StavrakisGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.71MB) Former Director of Greece's National Theater, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two rapes, was released on bailLISTEN TOΕλεύθερος με όρους ο Δημήτρης Λιγνάδης: Πώς πάρθηκε η απόφαση;SBS Greek15/07/202206:13PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ'Do Not Forget Cyprus': The Australian Cypriot communities and the 48-year-anniversary of the Turkish Invasion"Κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης για το κλίμα" στον ΕιρηνικόShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government