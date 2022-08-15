Former senator Paul Sarbanes passed away, aged 87

Mr Sarbanes passed away on Sunday 6th of December. He was known in the Greek community in the US.





''He was a great and important political leader for many years in the American Congress'' said to SBS Greek the president of the American Hellenic Institute, Nick Larigakis.

Mr Sarbanes was a senator of the Democrats for nearly 3 decades. He was one of the first to mobilise the American Congress to place an arms embargo on Turkey after the invasion of Cyprus in 1974.





His family hailed from Laconia, but he was born in Maryland.





He was also part of the judiciary committee during the impeachment of former president Richard Nixon.





