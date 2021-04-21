Former US police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

Source: The New York Times

The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter after he was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck in May last year.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd after kneeling on his neck during an arrest in May last year. 

The jury deliberated for 11 hours to find Mr Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, carrying a sentence of up to 40 years, third-degree murder, up to 25 years, and second-degree manslaughter, up to 10 years.

Sentencing will take place in two months, Judge Peter Cahill said, as Mr Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. 

