Fotis Vergopoulos performs rebetika in Australia

Fotis Vergopoulos.jpg

Fotis Vergopoulos Credit: Supplied by Con Kalamaras

Published 21 September 2022 at 8:04pm, updated 23 minutes ago at 8:51pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS

Greek- Australian bouzouki player and singer-songwriter Fotis Vergopoulos is coming to Australia for a series of concerts in October.

Fotis Vegopoulos, a leading rebetiko performer based in Greece, is a well- known figure in the Australian scene.
He has performed in Australia on a number of occassions including solo performances, with local musicians and Greek based bands such as Rebetien.

F. Vergopoulos is performing again in Melbourne, where he was born and studied before he moved to Greece, and also in Canberra and Sydney from the 20th to 29th of October.

He has an impressive body of work both in recordings and live performances and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the rebetiko scence.

His performances in Australia, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, are part of the Greek Fringe Festival, the brain child of Christina Bacchiella and Con Calamaras.

