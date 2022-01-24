From the Greek city of Preveza to Australia: Tennis player Despina Papamichael

From the Greek city of Preveza to Australia: Tennis player Despina PapamichaelPlay07:44Despina Papamichael. Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.16MB) Greek tennis player Despina Papamichail talks to SBS Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23