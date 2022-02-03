GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming elections

GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming electionsPlay14:20Bill Papastergiadis. Source: Bill PapastergiadisGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (26.25MB) GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming electionsLISTEN TO«Δουλέψαμε σκληρά, κάναμε έργα»: Τι απαντά στους επικριτές του ο Βασίλης ΠαπαστεργιάδηςSBS Greek03/02/202214:20PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗGCMs vice-president Theo Markos on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming electionsREAD MOREHere is what you need to know for the upcoming elections for the new Board of the Greek Community of MelbourneΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗSt Basil's Inquiry: Kontis and Kos will appeal Coroner's ruling to give evidenceREAD MOREA 23-year-old foreigner was arrested for the death of Alkis KampanosShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government