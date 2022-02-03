GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming elections

Bill Papastergiadis.

Bill Papastergiadis. Source: Bill Papastergiadis

GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming elections

LISTEN TO
GCM's president Bill Papastergiadis on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming elections image

«Δουλέψαμε σκληρά, κάναμε έργα»: Τι απαντά στους επικριτές του ο Βασίλης Παπαστεργιάδης

SBS Greek

03/02/202214:20
