With the help of the Greek Program's chef, Rafail Patera, today we are preparing gemista for the Lenten table.



Gemista in the oven

Ingredients you will need:





5 tomatoes



5 green peppers



2 onions, finely chopped



2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped



400g tomato juice



250g glazed rice



10 mint leaves



10 basil leaves



1/2 bunch parsley



100ml olive oil



2 tbsp pine nuts



2 tablespoons raisins



150ml water



Salt