A Sydney-based Κastellorizian awarded for his decades-long environmental work

George Cotis' efforts over nearly 40 years to help protect Port Hacking and the catchment from environmental damage have been recognized in the King's Birthday Honours.





Mr Cotis became an activist in the community campaign, which stopped a state government move in the 1980s to create a mini-harbour.





He talks to SBS Greek about your 40-year-long work to help protect Port Hacking from environmental damage.



Mr. Cotis is proud of his family's Greek roots and talks about his migration journey and his love for the ocean and the sea life.





He dives into his childhood to explain his passion for environmental protection.





We ask him if Australians are doing enough to respect and protect Mother Nature and what more we can do.



