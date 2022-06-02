George Kamposos Jr in Melbourne' Federation Sqaure, ready for Sunday's Big Game

George Kamposos Jr in Melbourne' Federation Sqaure, ready for Sunday's Big GamePlay01:20Australian boxer George Kambosos is seen during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Diego FedeleGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.22MB) George Kamposos Jr in Melbourne' Federation Sqaure, ready for Sunday's Big GameLISTEN TOΈτοιμος ο Καμπόσος για την Κυριακή!SBS Greek02/06/202201:20PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΟ "Τρομερός" Καμπόσος στη μάχη για τον τίτλο του παγκόσμιου πρωταθλητήTwo Greek Australians stood out in boxing and golfShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government