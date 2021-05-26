"Get vaccinated" says Greek Orthodox Archbishop οf Australia while Melbourne fears a new lockdown

Archbishop Makarios vaccination

Archbishop Makarios received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday 8 May. Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

At a time when Victoria is recording new cases and not ruling out further restrictions in NSW, the state government has recruited religious and cultural leaders, such as Greek Orthodox Archbishop Makarios, to support it's campaign for vaccinations.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

News in Greek - Wednesday 26.5.21

Archbishop Makarios says vaccine “only solution to get rid of the pandemic”

Χιλιάδες Μελβουρνιώτες για τεστ και απομόνωση – Πέντε τα νέα κρούσματα

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 15.10.23

News in Greek

News Release, 14.10.24

Elizabeth Exintaris.jpg

The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris

climater change

The majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency