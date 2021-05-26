News in Greek - Wednesday 26.5.21

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main news of the day, from SBS Radio Greek program.

This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Archbishop Makarios says vaccine “only solution to get rid of the pandemic”

Χιλιάδες Μελβουρνιώτες για τεστ και απομόνωση – Πέντε τα νέα κρούσματα

Here's how migrants can take action towards Reconciliation

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 15.10.23

News in Greek

News Release, 14.10.24

Elizabeth Exintaris.jpg

The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris

climater change

The majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency