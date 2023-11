As part of our "World of Flavors" series, today we propose a particularly tasty dessert: Gianniotikos baklava with kantaifi.





The ingredients you will need:



1 packet of 450g of kantaifi



1 packet of crust pastry sheet



500g butter





For the filling



400g chopped walnuts



200g grated hazelnuts



200g grated almonds



2 tbsp sugar



2 tbsp breadcrumbs



1 teaspoon vanilla



2 teaspoons cinnamon





For the syrup



4 cups of sugar



6 cups of water



200g glucose