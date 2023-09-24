Giannis Pyrgakis: The dream of a professional football career and coaching

KEY POINTS He has got a taste of professional football in Cyprus

He created his own team leading them to the title

Inspired by his father who has played as an amateur footbaler in Corinth

Although only 19 years old, he has had a first taste of professional football by playing in the Second Division of Cyprus.





His love for the most popular sport on the planet, can be described by the young Giannis Pyrgakis' need to memorize the biography and history of old and young footballers.



Apart from football, his love for the Greek language is endless, which - although he has been living in Australia since the age of 7 - he keeps at a high level, with the reward of finishing 4th in Modern Greek in HSC.





However, serious injuries, ruptured three ankle tendons and a dislocated knee, led Giannis Pyrgakis from the soccer fields to the benches, opening his appetite for another career in the sport he loves.



Περήφανος πρωταθλητής στα 19 του χρόνια Credit: Supplied/Giannis Pyrgakis "I had a dream of becoming a footballer from a young age, I watched my father play football for the local Corinthian teams and I always took inspiration from him to pursue football as a sport or even as a coach. I had a great passion for building teams, finding players, making signings. So this year when I got injured I thought why not do it once and for real, build my own team. That's why I was looking for guys, making calls and it was time to build my own team," he said in an interview with SBS Greek.



Εδώ με την αναμνηστική πλακέτα που δίδεται στους πρωταθλητές Credit: Supplied/Giannis Pyrgakis He also spoke about the difficulties he had to face in this project.





"Initially it was not easy. It took me a lot to get used to the players, how to talk to them, how to teach them tactics, how to connect with the player one on one. It was very difficult for me, but as the season went on and as I got to know the players personally and when I was able to show them what I wanted to show them and teach them everything I wanted to teach them, it started to get a lot easier. The only thing I don't miss is the stress. A lot of stress," he said.





Giannis Pyrgakis also highlighted the fact that his team, Hurlstone Park, started from scratch:





"This team, fifteen guys, they were all new. It was a bit difficult for me to get to know the players, but the more we trained, two or three times a week, I sat down, talked, took an interest in the players. That's very important in football. Football is not only played on the field, it's played off the field. It's very important to show interest in your players' personal lives as well. Make them feel worthy. That's why I made a big effort to show my players that they have value on this team and we need them. When I was able to do that, that's when the results started to come on the field."





Hurlstone Park, under the guidance of the 19-year-old Greek Australian, won its maiden title this year, with Giannis Pyrgakis now aiming beyond his childhood dream of a football career to obtain a coaching diploma, giving his own message to his peers.





"Over 90% of footballers don't turn professional, not because they can't, but because they give up. Fear is the biggest reason most people quit. There are situations I understand in life, but the most important thing is not to give up. It doesn't matter if you're 18 or if you're 25, do what you love and try as hard as you can," he noted.



