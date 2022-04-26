Giouvetsi with chicken meatballs

Rafail Pateras

Ο ομογενής σεφ Ραφαήλ Πατέρας Source: SBS Greek/commons.wikimedia.org

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Yuvetsi or giouvetsi, is a dish of the Politiki cuisine. Chef Rafael Pateras proposes it with chicken meatballs.

A family and delicious meal that is an ideal recipe both for everyday and for a Sunday, more formal table, is giouvetsi. We recommend it with chicken meatballs!

Casserole with chicken meatballs

Ingredients you will need:

For the meatballs:

1 kg of chicken minced

2 eggs

1 spoonful of breadcrumbs grated

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon oregano

salt pepper

 

For the giouvetsi:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 small onion

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of red wine

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cube of chicken stock

1,5 litre of water

1 cup of barley

Tip: Be careful when choosing wine, the taste of the wine stays in the food

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government