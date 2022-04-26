Giouvetsi with chicken meatballs

A family and delicious meal that is an ideal recipe both for everyday and for a Sunday, more formal table, is giouvetsi. We recommend it with chicken meatballs!
Casserole with chicken meatballs
Ingredients you will need:
For the meatballs:
1 kg of chicken minced
2 eggs
1 spoonful of breadcrumbs grated
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
1 teaspoon oregano
salt pepper
For the giouvetsi:
1/4 cup olive oil
1 small onion
2 cloves of garlic
1/2 cup of red wine
1 can of diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 cube of chicken stock
1,5 litre of water
1 cup of barley