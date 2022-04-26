Giouvetsi with chicken meatballs

A family and delicious meal that is an ideal recipe both for everyday and for a Sunday, more formal table, is giouvetsi. We recommend it with chicken meatballs!

Casserole with chicken meatballs

Ingredients you will need:

For the meatballs:





1 kg of chicken minced





2 eggs





1 spoonful of breadcrumbs grated





1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley





1 teaspoon oregano





salt pepper











For the giouvetsi:





1/4 cup olive oil





1 small onion





2 cloves of garlic





1/2 cup of red wine





1 can of diced tomatoes





1 tablespoon tomato paste





1 cube of chicken stock





1,5 litre of water





1 cup of barley



