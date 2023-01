Greece in the semi-finals of the United Cup

Available in other languages

KEY POINTS Great singles victories for Sakkari and Tsitsipas

Loss for Papamichael and Sakellaridis

Next opponent is Italy

Sakkari and Tsitsipas won 2-0 in straight sets (7-6, 6-4) against Martic and Gojo from Croatia.





Earlier in the singles matches, Maria Sakkari had defeated Petra Martic 2-0 in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) and Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Borna Coric 2-1 (6-0, 6-7, 7-5) in a match that lasted two hours and 31 minutes.