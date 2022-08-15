Greece: Is there enough food on supermarket shelves? Greek Gov steps in

H εβδομαδιαία ανταπόκριση από την Αθήνα.

H εβδομαδιαία ανταπόκριση από την Αθήνα. Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The weekly report from Athens, Greece.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Budget 2022-23: Federal Cash Splash

Σε εξέλιξη ο νέος γύρος συνομιλιών Ρωσίας- Ουκρανίας

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government