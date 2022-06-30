Greece satisfied with NATO summit

In the shadow of events in Ukraine, this NATO summit seems more critical than ever. Already on the first day, the leaders of the 30 member countries of the alliance defined Russia as the "most important and immediate threat" to security, while for the first time in 70 years China was also characterized as a threat to the NATO alliance.





Following the lifting of the Turkish veto, NATO member states formally invited Sweden and Finland into the alliance, a fact for which the Greek Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction. The agreement reached between Turkey, Finland and Sweden was followed by a meeting between the American and the Turkish president. Joe Biden thanked Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's contribution to the enlargement of the Alliance, but also for the efforts to open corridors for Ukraine's grain.





From Madrid, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that in the current geopolitical conditions, NATO member countries are committed to the defense of territorial integrity and human rights. "We do not need any other source of instability within the Alliance and I believe that is something that all our partners understand. "





Πιστεύουμε ότι αυτή τη στιγμή η προσήλωση της Συμμαχίας θα πρέπει να είναι στην πρόκληση που αντιμετωπίζει στο μέτωπο της Ουκρανίας. Δεν χρειαζόμαστε καμία άλλη πηγή αστάθειας εντός της Συμμαχίας και πιστεύω ότι αυτό είναι κάτι το οποίο αντιλαμβάνονται όλοι οι εταίροι μας. pic.twitter.com/C8vMDnmSAr





— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) June 29, 2022





