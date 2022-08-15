Greek Australian father speaks publicly on his daughter’s sudden loss to help others

Highlights The tragic death of a Melburnian teen has prompted her father to speak openly about the incident

Peter Kalos aims to contribute in combating the stigma associated with people asking for help

He says he wants to channel his suffering in a way that could help save lives

The death of 18year-old Athenie Kalos, daughter of Greek Australian director and actor Peter Kalos, was sudden and remains unexplained.





As the grief-stricken father says, nobody knows the reasons behind her decision to end her life.





During this most difficult time for a parent, Mr Kalos has decided to speak publicly about his daughter’s loss.





“Initially, I didn’t want to, people were telling me ‘don’t say nothing, because if people hear how your daughter passed, they’ll start gossiping,” he tells SBS Greek .





“But I realised that if I don’t speak publicly, others will not comprehend the kind of pain this thing brings and young kids won’t know that it only takes a cry for help to save someone.” Athenie Kalos in a recent photo. Source: Facebook/Peter Kalos





It is rather common for both children and adults, he says, to hesitate speaking openly about what’s troubling them.





“My daughter.. we don’t know why she did it, we’ve searched everything, found nothing and yet obviously something felt wrong for her inside and now we find ourselves in this situation.”





“People saying ‘I have an issue, something related to mental health’ comes with a stigma, we need to erase that if possible.”

Mr Kalos explains he decided to speak in an effort to persuade parents and children alike to communicate openly about any problems they’re facing.





“We shouldn’t be afraid to say ‘I need help’.”





Not shying away from the pain he and his family are enduring at the moment, he states nevertheless determined to try get across the important message.





“If I could help even one person, then I feel my daughter’s death has not been in vain.





“If I give up then there’s no value coming out, if I keep fighting and move forward in her memory, I will feel her death taught me something.”





* If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger call 000 immediately.





* If you or anyone you know need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14





Press play on the main photo to listen to the interview podcast in Greek.









