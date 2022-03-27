Greek Australian war veterans pay tribute to 1821 War of Independence veterans

Greek Australian war veterans from the Hellenic RSL pay tribute to the heroes of the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

Greek Australian war veterans from the Hellenic RSL pay tribute to the heroes of the 1821 Greek War of Independence. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou

LISTEN TO
Ελληνοαυστραλοί Βετεράνοι τιμούν τους Ήρωες του ’21

SBS Greek

26/03/202207:18
At the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne.
At the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Federal MP Maria Vamvakinou, at the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne.
Federal MP Maria Vamvakinou, at the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, Senator Lee Tarlamis, and Antonis Tsourdalakis, at the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, Senator Lee Tarlamis, and Antonis Tsourdalakis, at the Australian-Greek Memorial, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
At the Cenotaph, Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne.
At the Cenotaph, Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Ken Tsirigotis, Steve Kyritsis, at the Cenotaph, Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne.
Ken Tsirigotis, Steve Kyritsis, at the Cenotaph, Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
