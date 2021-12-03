Greek beef stew in a rich tomato sauce

cooking

Μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Beef stew in a rich tomato sauce is one of the most popular comfort foods in any Greek household. You can substitute the beef with lamb if you prefer, the results will be just as good. Follow Angela Nicolettou's recipe for guaranteed success.

Moshari kokkinisto – beef and tomato stew

Ingredients

1 kg chuck steak, cut into large pieces

1 onion, diced

1 cup red wine (optional)

1 can diced tomatoes

2 tbs tomato paste

2 cinnamon sticks or 2 tsp ground

1 tsp allspice berries or 2 tsp ground

1 tsp cloves or ½ tsp ground

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cups of hot water 
Beef with quince

Method

Cut the meat to size and season with salt and pepper.

If using whole spices, grind the allspice berries and cloves in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder.

In a heavy based saucepan, add half the olive oil and sauté the meat in small batches, until it begins to brown. Remove from the pot.

Add the remaining olive oil and cook the onion until it softens. Add the wine and deglaze the pot (scrape the base of the saucepan with a wooden spoon to remove the stuck bits from frying the meat). Boil for 2 minutes to reduce the liquid.

Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes.

Return the meat to the pot, add the tomatoes, cinnamon, cloves and allspice and season with salt and pepper.  Add about 2 cups of hot water and simmer until the meat is soft - about 1 hour (you may need to add more hot water). Check seasoning.

Serve with pasta or rice and some grated cheese.

