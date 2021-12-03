Greek beef stew in a rich tomato sauce

Moshari kokkinisto – beef and tomato stew





Ingredients





1 kg chuck steak, cut into large pieces





1 onion, diced





1 cup red wine (optional)





1 can diced tomatoes





2 tbs tomato paste





2 cinnamon sticks or 2 tsp ground





1 tsp allspice berries or 2 tsp ground





1 tsp cloves or ½ tsp ground





½ cup extra virgin olive oil





2 cups of hot water

Method





Cut the meat to size and season with salt and pepper.





If using whole spices, grind the allspice berries and cloves in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder.





In a heavy based saucepan, add half the olive oil and sauté the meat in small batches, until it begins to brown. Remove from the pot.





Add the remaining olive oil and cook the onion until it softens. Add the wine and deglaze the pot (scrape the base of the saucepan with a wooden spoon to remove the stuck bits from frying the meat). Boil for 2 minutes to reduce the liquid.





Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes.





Return the meat to the pot, add the tomatoes, cinnamon, cloves and allspice and season with salt and pepper. Add about 2 cups of hot water and simmer until the meat is soft - about 1 hour (you may need to add more hot water). Check seasoning.





Serve with pasta or rice and some grated cheese.

