An easy dessert that can be eaten on its own or even accompany our coffee, is the greek chocolate and biscuits dessert (Mosaiko).

Greek chocolate and biscuits dessert (Mosaiko)

Ingredients you will need:

400g of melted couverture chocolate





350g pi ber biscuits slightly crushed





250g room temperature butter





250g icing sugar





4 tbsp cocoa powder





Extra cocoa powder for serving





2 tsp vanilla extract





1 teaspoon of cognac