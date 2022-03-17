Greek church reaches out to flood-affected people of Lismore

The regional NSW town suffered a severe blow from the unprecedented flood events that eased down only a few days ago.





Cleaning up will be a lengthy process, cautioned Mayor Steve Krieg despite volumes of 3,000 – 3,500 tonnes being removed on a daily basis from the town. Two out of three flood-affected homes in Lismore, will need to be demolished and rebuilt, or substantially repaired before inhabited again. Source: Dimitri Tsakas And reconstruction will take even longer, with local authorities warning that some works may take years to bring things in their previous state, with thousands having lost belongings and evacuated homes.





Fr Dimitris Tsakas of St George in Brisbane was shocked with the extent of devastation he witnessed during a visit this week.





“It’s as if a bomb exploded there,” he told SBS Greek.





“People have lost everything. We walked through the suburbs that were most severely hit to help in whatever way we can and we could see people depressed.”





“As we gave people financial aid, I witnessed tears and gratefulness. That was profoundly moving. Fr Dimitri Tsakas Dr Eleni Athinodorou and Fr Roman. Source: Dimitri Tsakas “No one knew of the Greek Orthodox Church. I simply said to every person this is a small token of support from our Church to you.“





The priest drove 200km to get to the city and support flood victims, joined by Fr Roman of St Anna and St George Community Development Officer, Dr Eleni Athinodorou. Source: Dimitri Tsakas “Archbishop Makarios asked us to go and help,” he says.





And so they did, getting at Lismore on Wednesday and continuing on Thursday offering people vouchers and emotional encouragement.





Meanwhile, the Brisbane delegation is in the process of arranging a group of volunteers to be sent to Lismore and contribute to the restoration of buildings and other infrastructure.





“People here need electricians, builders, carpenters, all trades…” In an emotional post on Facebook that garnered hundreds of reactions, Fr Dimitri described scenes of “loss, trauma, and deprivation”.





Many residents had been waiting literally on the roofs of their houses to be rescued, due to delays in emergency response and deployment of Defence personnel.





“Nearly all who were evacuated recounted the fact that it was fellow citizens that saved them in small boats usually reserved for fishing!”



