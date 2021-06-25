Greek corn bread (bobota)

Bobota me feta - corn bread with feta





Ingredients





2 cups polenta





½ tsp salt





1 tsp baking powder





1 tsp bicarb soda





½ cup yoghurt





1/3 cup olive oil





1 tbs lemon juice





½ cup water, lukewarm





150g feta cheese, crumbled





2 tbs kefalotyri or parmesan, grated bobota Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou Method





Heat oven to 200C. Oil a 20cm cake tin.





Mix together the dry ingredients (polenta, salt, baking powder and bicarb).





In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt, olive oil, lemon juice and water.





Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well to form a thick batter.





Fold through the crumbled feta cheese.





Place this mix into the oiled cake tin and smooth the top.





Grate some kefalotyri on top and place in the oven for about 20 minutes or until nicely golden.





Remove from the oven and let rest for 10mins before taking out of the tin and serving. Can be eaten warm or at room temperature.





