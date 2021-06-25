Greek corn bread (bobota)

cooking

Μπομπότα (Greek corn bread) Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Bobota is the Greek answer to the English corn bread. Also known as the 'poor man's bread' bobota is among the recipes who've become a staple in the Greek diet due to its no-fuss, high nutrition, unbeatable taste combo. Angela Nicolettou adds feta to this recipe.

Bobota me feta - corn bread with feta

Ingredients

2 cups polenta

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarb soda

½ cup yoghurt

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbs lemon juice

½ cup water, lukewarm

150g feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbs kefalotyri or parmesan, grated
cooking
bobota Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou
Method

Heat oven to 200C. Oil a 20cm cake tin.

Mix together the dry ingredients (polenta, salt, baking powder and bicarb).

In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt, olive oil, lemon juice and water.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well to form a thick batter.

Fold through the crumbled feta cheese.

Place this mix into the oiled cake tin and smooth the top.

Grate some kefalotyri on top and place in the oven for about 20 minutes or until nicely golden.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10mins before taking out of the tin and serving. Can be eaten warm or at room temperature.

