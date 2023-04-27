The Greek Days of Australia: Melbourne

1941 : The swastika covered Europe. Britain was losing the war in North Africa. Only a small Mediterranean country, against all odds, was winning one battle after another against the Axis forces.





Greece was Britain's ally. For Australia, supporting Greece equated to supporting Britain's war effort. Let's not forget that Australia's sons and daughter were in the Middle East fighting alongside British troops in the 2nd Australian Imperial Force raised after Menzies' announcing his "melancholy duty".



The “Greek Day” or “ Greek Day Appeal ” was an initiative of the Australian authorities, according to the newspapers of that time. It was decided in late 1940 and was spruiked regularly in the press. A day dedicated to Greece was also decreed to take place in various cities complete with military parades and grand concerts. Greece's princess Marina sent a message from London to Melbourne's celebrations, the city where the Greek Day events started from.





In this episode, Olga Black , who took part in Melbourne's Greek Day Appeal as a six year old, shares her memories from those events.







Research - production - narration: Dina Gerolymou





SBS Greek extends its appreciation to Gareth Bonham from SBS News, whose voice is heard in this episode, for his generous contribution to the Greek Days of Australia series.





