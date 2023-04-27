The Greek Days of Australia: Brisbane

For Julie Christofis the sight of the centre of Brisbane decked out in white and blue, the three largest buildings having the facade decorated with Greek and British flags and young women - Greek and non-Greek - to be on the streets in traditional Greek costumes was unforgettable.





Speaking to SBS Greek, she said that the Greek Day Appeal and what followed "was a very emotional time". The Greeks, she said, for a while stopped being the foreigners and became the allies and friends who were fighting against a common enemy.



On 19 March 1941 the Australian soldiers of the 6th Division had begun to arrive in Greece.





Ninety thousand people flooded the centre of Brisbane on 19 March 1941. And as in Melbourne and Sydney, a military parade took place in Brisbane.



A group of evzones, among them Greek-Australians who had joined the armed forces, led the parade.





According to the press at the time, Brisbane raised £20,000 during the Greek Day Appel events.





Today, seven year old Julie Christofis is approaching 90, lives in Brisbane and is known as Julie Nichels.





