The Greek Days of Australia: Sydney

At home, the Australian's did not stay idle. They decided to help the "Greek cause" by organising a special fundraising appeal.





The "Greek Day Appeal" in Sydney and the state of New South Wales started on the 9th of January 1941 according to an article published in the Sun which also announced the " gift of blankets and warm clothing worth worth £30,000 is being made by the Commonwealth Government to Greek soldiers fighting the Italians in the Albanian snow ".



This episode describes the events of the Appeal in Sydney and NSW and the atmosphere on the two day celebrations.





We also hear from Mr.. Konstantinos Vryzakis, son of the then Consul General of Greece for Australia and New Zealand, Aimilio Vryzaki.





Research - production - narration: Dina Gerolymou





SBS Greek extends its appreciation to Gareth Bonham from SBS News, and Richard Gurney, manager Resource Centre, whose voices are heard in this episode, for their generous contribution to the Greek Days of Australia series.







