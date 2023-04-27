The Greek Days of Australia: Sydney

Greek Day in Sydney during World War II

Credit: State Library Victoria

It was an extraordinary sight for Sydney in the '40s to have Evzones marching in the heart of the city. The 2nd World War was raging. Australians were fighting in the Middle East and Greece was fighting against Mussolini.

At home, the Australian's did not stay idle. They decided to help the "Greek cause" by organising a special fundraising appeal.

The “Greek Day Appeal” in Sydney and the state of New South Wales started on the 9th of January 1941 according to an article published in the Sun which also announced the "gift of blankets and warm clothing worth worth £30,000 is being made by the Commonwealth Government to Greek soldiers fighting the Italians in the Albanian snow".
Αφιέρωμα στα οχδόντα χρόνια απ΄την εκστρατεία των ANZACS στην Ελλάδα

This episode describes the events of the Appeal in Sydney and NSW and the atmosphere on the two day celebrations.

We also hear from Mr.. Konstantinos Vryzakis, son of the then Consul General of Greece for Australia and New Zealand, Aimilio Vryzaki.

Listen to the rest of the episodes of the series
for the events in Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.


Research - production - narration: Dina Gerolymou

SBS Greek extends its appreciation to Gareth Bonham from SBS News, and Richard Gurney, manager Resource Centre, whose voices are heard in this episode, for their generous contribution to the Greek Days of Australia series.


You can hear more ANZAC stories on our podcast series



ANZAC Stories
The child in the iconic photo who raised thousands of pounds for Greece during WWII

Νέα στοιχεία φέρνει στο φως ο ιστορικός Dr Peter Ewer

Olga Black and the soldier in the tram

Captive on ANZAC Day

H Mάχη των Τεμπών μέσα απ΄τα μάτια ενός εξάχρονου κοριτσιού

