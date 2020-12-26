Greek Highlights 18-25 of December

Greek Highlights 18-25 of DecemberPlay06:36 Source: SBS Radio's Greek ProgramGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.11MB) A Christmas night during the Greek Civil War and other stories in the latest Highlights of the Week.YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HEREGreek Aussie director turns arguments with mum into online sitcomVictoria's only Greek Bilingual Program, a unique example of multiculturalism, at riskBlind Football finds new home in local Melbourne clubShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert