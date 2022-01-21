Greek News Flash - Friday 21.1.22

Greek News Flash - Friday 21.1.22Play02:45News flash in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.32MB) The main news headlines of the day, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑNews in Greek - Thursday 20.1.22Greek News Flash - Thursday 20.1.22‘Νιώθω σαν στο σπίτι μου’: Σάκκαρη για Έλληνες φιλάθλουςShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23