Greek News Flash - Thursday 3.2.22

In Australia, 16- and 17-year-olds can now get a third dose of the vaccine, three months after the second, as recommended by ATAGI.

NSW records 38 deaths and 12,632 cases. Victoria 34 dead from Covid and 12,157 new cases. Nine other lives were lost in Queensland. Tasmania reports 656 new cases.

In Greece 106 dead and 18,825 covid cases.

Two deaths and 3,083 new cases were reported in Cyprus.

New Zealanders trapped in Australia will be able to return home without quarantine from February 27.

The Greek government has permanently reduced the ENFIA tax by 13%.

A person has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old in Thessaloniki.

Russia called the deployment of US troops in Europe a "catastrophic step."

In Britain, three other MPs are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Paphos in Cyprus.

In Greece, a mother called child's services saying that she had just hit her two-month-old baby and injured it. The child was taken to hospital and is in good health.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese did not know how much a box of tampons costs in Australia.

The highest daily rainfall in Western Australia in more than a century fell in Country Downs about 90 miles (90 km) from Broome, which recorded 843 mm of rain.

The federal government says it will invest $ 750,000 to build a Holocaust museum in Darwin.

Captain Cook's ship found off Rhode Island in the USA. It sank there in 1788 taking part in the fight for US independence.

Reports claim that the No. 1 tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic is finally going to be vaccinated.