Greek News Flash - Thursday 3.2.22

News Flash in Greek.

News Flash in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

Main news headlines from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

News Headlines

  • In Australia, 16- and 17-year-olds can now get a third dose of the vaccine, three months after the second, as recommended by ATAGI.
  • NSW records 38 deaths and 12,632 cases. Victoria 34 dead from Covid and 12,157 new cases. Nine other lives were lost in Queensland. Tasmania reports 656 new cases.
  • In Greece 106 dead and 18,825 covid cases.
  • Two deaths and 3,083 new cases were reported in Cyprus.
  • New Zealanders trapped in Australia will be able to return home without quarantine from February 27.
  • The Greek government has permanently reduced the ENFIA tax by 13%.
  • A person has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old in Thessaloniki.
  • Russia called the deployment of US troops in Europe a "catastrophic step."
  • In Britain, three other MPs are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Paphos in Cyprus.
  • In Greece, a mother called child's services saying that she had just hit her two-month-old baby and injured it. The child was taken to hospital and is in good health.
  • Labor leader Anthony Albanese did not know how much a box of tampons costs in Australia.
  • The highest daily rainfall in Western Australia in more than a century fell in Country Downs about 90 miles (90 km) from Broome, which recorded 843 mm of rain.
  • The federal government says it will invest $ 750,000 to build a Holocaust museum in Darwin.
  • Captain Cook's ship found off Rhode Island in the USA. It sank there in 1788 taking part in the fight for US independence.
  • Reports claim that the No. 1 tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic is finally going to be vaccinated.
  • Greece will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics with five athletes.
