Greek News Flash - Thursday 3.2.22

News Headlines
- In Australia, 16- and 17-year-olds can now get a third dose of the vaccine, three months after the second, as recommended by ATAGI.
- NSW records 38 deaths and 12,632 cases. Victoria 34 dead from Covid and 12,157 new cases. Nine other lives were lost in Queensland. Tasmania reports 656 new cases.
- In Greece 106 dead and 18,825 covid cases.
- Two deaths and 3,083 new cases were reported in Cyprus.
- New Zealanders trapped in Australia will be able to return home without quarantine from February 27.
- The Greek government has permanently reduced the ENFIA tax by 13%.
- A person has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old in Thessaloniki.
- Russia called the deployment of US troops in Europe a "catastrophic step."
- In Britain, three other MPs are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Paphos in Cyprus.
- In Greece, a mother called child's services saying that she had just hit her two-month-old baby and injured it. The child was taken to hospital and is in good health.
- Labor leader Anthony Albanese did not know how much a box of tampons costs in Australia.
- The highest daily rainfall in Western Australia in more than a century fell in Country Downs about 90 miles (90 km) from Broome, which recorded 843 mm of rain.
- The federal government says it will invest $ 750,000 to build a Holocaust museum in Darwin.
- Captain Cook's ship found off Rhode Island in the USA. It sank there in 1788 taking part in the fight for US independence.
- Reports claim that the No. 1 tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic is finally going to be vaccinated.
- Greece will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics with five athletes.
This podcast is available in Greek.