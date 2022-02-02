Greek News Flash - Wednesday 2.2.22

News in headlines





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison focused on security, the economy and reducing unemployment in today's press conference, in response to text messages denouncing him as a "psycho" and a "horrible person" who was reportedly exchanged by former New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and a member of the cabinet.

Gladys Berejiklian does not remember writing these text messages.

At the same time, the political reporter of Network Ten, Peter van Onselen, who raised the issue, is facing a complaint of work harassment against him, by a female colleague.

53 deaths from Covid in Australia - 27 in NSW, 25 in Victoria and one in South Australia. until now.

In Greece: 103 deaths and 24,308 new cases.

Greece is going to receive almost 500,000 doses of Novavax vaccine.

The Archbishop of Australia Makarios met with the Greek Prime Minister in Athens.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations had a meeting with the two leaders in Cyprus yesterday.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis is paying a visit to the United States.

Deadly attack in Thessaloniki between football fans - A 19-year-old dead and two injured.

Rio Tinto published a report describing a work culture of bullying, harassment and racism.

The toxicological report of 23-year-old Georgia, who has complained that she was drugged and gang-raped in a hotel in Thessaloniki, were found to be positive for alcohol but negative for drugs or narcotics.

Grace Tame Condemns "Kindness for the sake of kindness"

The United States is expected to approve the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children under five years of age

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Darwin.