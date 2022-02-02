Greek News Flash - Wednesday 2.2.22

News in headlines
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison focused on security, the economy and reducing unemployment in today's press conference, in response to text messages denouncing him as a "psycho" and a "horrible person" who was reportedly exchanged by former New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and a member of the cabinet.
- Gladys Berejiklian does not remember writing these text messages.
- At the same time, the political reporter of Network Ten, Peter van Onselen, who raised the issue, is facing a complaint of work harassment against him, by a female colleague.
- 53 deaths from Covid in Australia - 27 in NSW, 25 in Victoria and one in South Australia. until now.
- In Greece: 103 deaths and 24,308 new cases.
- Greece is going to receive almost 500,000 doses of Novavax vaccine.
- The Archbishop of Australia Makarios met with the Greek Prime Minister in Athens.
- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations had a meeting with the two leaders in Cyprus yesterday.
- Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis is paying a visit to the United States.
- Deadly attack in Thessaloniki between football fans - A 19-year-old dead and two injured.
- Rio Tinto published a report describing a work culture of bullying, harassment and racism.
- The toxicological report of 23-year-old Georgia, who has complained that she was drugged and gang-raped in a hotel in Thessaloniki, were found to be positive for alcohol but negative for drugs or narcotics.
- Grace Tame Condemns "Kindness for the sake of kindness"
- The United States is expected to approve the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children under five years of age
- An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Darwin.
- 2 Human skulls were stolen at night from Footscray General Cemetery in Melbourne.
This podcast is available in Greek.